Auntie Anne’s to release bizarre pretzel-scented fragrance

Have you ever wanted to smell like the mall your Mom used to drop you off at in the ’90s? Well, now you can with Auntie Anne’s new pretzel-scented fragrance.

Knead, the Eau de pretzel is said to have hints of salt and butter, and even comes with its own pretentious and ambiguous commercial.

Auntie Anne’s are taking their products to a whole new level with this fragrance, and yes it is real, and you will be able to purchase it.

The fragrance itself is unisex and is Infused with notes of buttery dough, salt, and a hint of sweetness, each spritz evokes the nostalgic experience of passing an Auntie Anne’s store.

“There are few scents more recognizable than the aroma of Auntie Anne’s,” said Julie Younglove-Webb, Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne’s, in a statement.

“Smell is a special and powerful sense. Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We’ve bottled that moment and can’t wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way.”

Fans of the pretzel chain will know that their signature scent takes over your senses the minute you step into any store.

Auntie Anne’s will be launching a pop-up Pretzel Parfumerie in New York on August 13 at 433 Broadway in Soho, New York.

There, you’ll be able to purchase a 1 oz bottle of Knead for $25 and a 3.4 oz bottle for $45. Attendees will also be gifted with free tote bags and Auntie Anne’s pretzels. On top of that, those who purchase Knead will receive additional swag.

If you can’t make it to the pop-up parfumerie, you can purchase a bottle of Knead starting August 14 via Auntie Anne’s website.

They aren’t the only chain with an exciting and nostalgic release this August; McDonald’s has just announced their Collector’s Meal that comes with a keepsake cup.