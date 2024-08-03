Anime avatar waitresses are now taking orders at a Japanese bar

A Japanese-style pub is taking orders via anime-style avatar waitresses, which are remotely controlled by actual human beings.

The Miraizaka izakaya branch located in Tokyo’s Shinbashi district offers more than tasty karaage (fried chicken) and beer.

The pub has also partnered with Tokyo-based startup Avatar Dining Lab to bring diners the unique experience of having their orders taken via virtual anime-style wait staff.

But while many restaurants are now utilizing touchscreen ordering systems in Japan, Miraizaka’s anime avatars come included with a human touch.

Miraizaka Miraizaka sports a relaxed and warmly lit interior for diners to relax.

The anime-style avatars are remotely controlled by real-life people behind the scenes, meaning there are no pre-recorded animations or sound clips used when placing an order.

Rather than take advantage of AI in this digital age, Avatar Dining Lab’s hi-tech hybrid system hopes to not only boost the dining experience for customers but also help staff avoid a long work commute and increase the number of shifts they can take.

As of now, the anime-style avatars are only part of a one-month trail running from July 29 to August 29 and will take a short break from August 11-16. However, for anyone looking to grab a bite to eat or a drink from an anime waitress, the avatars will be running the bar from 6 PM to 11 PM local time.

And, if the trial proves a success, anime-style avatar waitresses might just start popping up more frequently, as Miraizaka has multiple branches across the country.

This isn’t the first time anime has been introduced to the dining experience, with McDonold’s previously teaming up with the anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen to introduce a limited-time sauce flavor. The fast-food chain is even partnering with the studio behind Naruto and Bleach, Studio Pierrot, to create an anime based around McDonald’s fries and nuggets.