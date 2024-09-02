Altoids Sours are returning after 14 years but only at one store

The beloved Altoids Sours make their highly-anticipated return, but only in one U.S. store.

Altoids Sours first hit the market in 2001 but were discontinued in 2010 due to low sales. The iconic candy came in multiple flavors including raspberry, citrus, apple, tangerine, and mango.

Though Altoids Sours didn’t thrive for long, fans have tried their hardest to get them back on store shelves by making their demands known online.

Fortunately, fans will soon be able to find them – but only in one location. That’s right, Altoids Sours are coming back and customers will be able to purchase them at Cracker Barrel’s Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel is a popular southern-food restaurant with over 600 locations across America. Each eatery has a store attached to it where patrons can buy nostalgic accessories and candies – and that’s exactly where the Altoids Sours will be waiting.

The one thing to look out for? The candy will be going by a new name, ‘Retro Sours.’ However, it uses the exact same recipe as its predecessor.

The flavors that can be expected in Cracker Barrel’s Old Country Stores are mango, tangerine, and citrus.

Fans of the beloved candy were more than ecstatic to hear the news about the Retro Sours. Many commented on an announcement shared on Instagram, saying they’ve been “dying” to taste the sour candy ever since it was discounted.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day!” exclaimed one. “This is so awesome. I can’t wait until they’re back,” added another.

One fan also noted their “childhood memories” were “unlocked” after seeing the viral IG post. Another even went as far as saying, “life’s worth living again.”

While there is no exact date for the official drop of Retro Sours at the Cracker Barrel store, it’s clear that its return will be well worth the wait for many who have missed the treat.

McDonald’s is also offering a sense of nostalgia for customers, as their snack wraps are expected to return in 2025. After being discontinued in 2016, fans of the food item were torn. However, most are thrilled to know that the tasty snack will return soon.

