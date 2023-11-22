All fast food stores open for Thanksgiving: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ & more 

You may be curious about which fast food establishments are open during Thanksgiving, so here’s a comprehensive list of the biggest names that will be available for service.

Despite most sitting down to a home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving, there is still a demand for fast food on this day.

Hence why so many establishments are choosing to stay open so that customers can pick up a quick meal.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the fast-food chains that are open on this day. Customers should bear in mind, however, that some stores are independently owned, so it’s always important to check in with your local fast-food establishment.

List of fast food stores open during Thanksgiving

Applebee’s – Applebee’s will be open during Thanksgiving, but hours may vary.

Burger King – This popular fast food establishment will also be open for customers.

Cracker Barrel – This restaurant will be open, and will also be serving a Thanksgiving-based lunch that starts at 11AM.

McDonald’s – Most McDonald’s locations will be open, however, hours may vary, so it’s good to check-in.

Popeyes – This popular fried chicken chain will be open on Thanksgiving.

Subway – Subway restaurants are independently owned, so will vary from location to location.

Wendy’s – You can use the location finder from Wendy’s to check the establishment’s opening times.

Sonic – The majority of Sonic fast food stores will be open on Thanksgiving day.

Dunkin’ – Dunkin’ stores will be open with normal hours.

There are many fast food restaurants that you won’t find on the list, such as Baskin-Robbins.

The popular chain has announced a turkey dinner-inspired ice-cream flavor this year, however, that fans can pick up during throughout November.