Alex Cooper drops Unwell Hydration drink similar to Logan Paul’s Prime but “for women”

‘Call her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper created a new drink “designed by women for women” to give her a lane of her own in the beverage business next to other influencers like Logan Paul and KSI.

Alex Cooper just dropped a new drink, Unwell Hydration, which comes in three flavors: Strawberry, Mango Citrus, and Orange Hibiscus

“Women are often expected to juggle multiple roles and be everything to everyone, which is why I wanted to create a hydration drink that helps replenish what we give out,” said Cooper.

Article continues after ad

“Hydration, however, is a universal need, and that’s what truly matters — a drink that supports wellness for everyone, regardless of who you are.”

Prime Hydration Unwell Hydration comes in three flavors, including Strawberry, Orange Hibiscus, and Mango Citrus.

Unwell Hydration will be available January 1, 2025

It contains over 700mg of electrolytes, a blend of B-complex vitamins, 4g of sugar, and a small dose of green coffee extract that gives the drink 75mg of caffeine – setting it apart from other hydration-focused drinks like Prime.

Article continues after ad

Unwell will exclusively be sold at Target stores nationwide and on Target’s online website. Sales will begin on January 1, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Each bottle will be sold for $2.49 per 16.9 fluid ounces and $14.99 for a pack of eight. As 2025 continues, Unwell Hydration will expand its enterprise and be available to even more retailers.

Unwell Hydration Alex Cooper designed Unwell Hydration specifically for women.

Cooper’s Unwell beverage is just the latest example of influencers and celebrities releasing new drinks.

In January 2022, Logan Paul and KSI unveiled Prime Hydration, which features many flavors like Ice Pop, Tropical Punch, Strawberry Banana, and more. Within the first year, the influencers profited over $250M in sales.



Professional soccer player Lionel Messi even released his beverage, Más+. Messi’s drink was in such fierce competition with Prime Hydration, that the two brands ended up suing each other over similar bottle designs.