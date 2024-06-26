Adults losing it over “perfect” Wendy’s Kids Meal toys

Wendy’s is setting TikTok ablaze with its new kids’ meal toys, this time boasting giant Crayola crayons even grown-ups are obsessing over.

In a viral video that’s gained 2.5 million views, TikToker and mom Brittany uploaded a video of herself in her car, having just grabbed the latest kid’s meal toys from Wendy’s. These were none other than the gigantic crayons created by Crayola.

She proceeded to take the plastic off the green crayon she’d secured, before taking a look inside. “This is the perfect toy,” she could be heard saying.

As she finally took it apart, the contents burst out, revealing a set of regular, multi-colored Crayola crayons, and a coloring-in sheet.

“Holy cow,” she said unwinding the coloring sheet, clearly impressed by the latest toy.

After the video was posted on social media, people couldn’t get enough of the new Wendy’s toy, writing: “This is why my 50-year-old self is about to go to Wendy’s, and I have no babies to give them to. So cute.”

“Wendy’s kid meal toys are top tier! Last month it was playdoh with Dinosaur shaped molds,” another chimed in.

“Not gonna lie, this would make a great tampon holder!” one viewer said, and was met with over 500 likes.

The new giant Crayola crayons are currently available at Wendy’s for customers who order the kids’ meal. The Crayolas come in six different colors, including: Red Orange, Blue Green, Blue Violet, Red Violet, Yellow Orange, and Yellow Green.

This isn’t the only kid’s meal prize that’s got people talking. In June, McDonald’s Italy included a full-sized beach towel in Happy Meals, and it quickly went viral.