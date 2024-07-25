7-Eleven is bringing their Japanese food menu to the US

7-Eleven customers will be met with some different menu items to try, after the chain announced it was getting a massive revamp.

Voted the number one convenience store in the US, 7-Eleven customers are familiar with the classic hot dog weenies that are served there. But now, in one of their biggest shake-ups ever, 7-Eleven are looking to put an overseas twist to menus.

Patrons might not realize, but 7-Eleven is actually a Japanese-owned company. Ryuichi Isaka, CEO of Seven & I Holdings acquired full ownership of the brand back in 2005 and subsequently opened up several locations in his home country.

These Japanese convenience stores, called konbini, put a firm focus on food, and serve up everything from egg sandwiches to rice cakes.

Flickr The menu at 7-Eleven in Japan is far more extensive than its American counterpart

Now, it looks as though we might be getting some of these enviable menu items in the US, as a spokesperson for the chain revealed:

“We are constantly evolving the fresh food assortment in our stores, tailoring the offerings at each location to meet the needs and preferences of local customers.

“Our team draws inspiration from around the world to introduce new items like Mangonada donuts with Tajin, barbecue pork sliders, chicken curry bowls and everything breakfast sandwiches that can be found at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country,” they added.

“We believe that we need to change our business model from one that relies on gasoline and cigarettes to one in which customers choose us based on our products. The key to this change is fresh food.”

