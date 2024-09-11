7-Eleven is about to become more affordable than ever but there’s a catch

7-Eleven bosses are now turning their focus to budget-friendly options for their customers, planning to offer a new food line that’s kind to your wallet. However, there is a catch.

7-Elven voted the top convenience store in the whole of the US, is renowned for its iconic menu items, including the ever-popular hot dog weenies sold at the chain.

What customers might not know, however, is that 7-Eleven is actually owned by a Japanese company. The company’s CEO, Ryuichi Isaka, acquired full ownership of the brand back in 2005, after which he opened up several locations in his home country.

In Japan, these convenience stores have proven to be particularly successful, and are officially called konbini. The stores place a great deal of importance on the food items sold there, from bento boxes to ramen, as well as a variety of fried dishes on offer.

Flickr It’s easy to see why 7-Eleven Japan might be a source of envy for US customers, with an extensive menu offering an array of unique food products.

And if that’s not enough to feel envious about, 7-Eleven Japan are planning to make the delicious treats sold at the store more budget-friendly for patrons

The chain announced that they’re going to be renewing its focus on affordability by lowering prices to expand its ‘Ureshii Ne’ (Happy Price) line of budget-friendly food items.

“We want to wipe away the perception that convenience stores are expensive,” revealed Nao Haishi, the head of 7-Eleven Japan’s Products Division. He went on to explain that they’re hoping by lowering costs, customers will be prompted to make more frequent visits in the future.

