7-Eleven bring Pumpkin Spice Season back early with new Slurpee

7-Eleven is the first big name to bring back Pumpkin Spice season, and although it’s still technically summer, those cozy Fall evenings are just around the corner.

As well as bringing back three fan-favorite coffees, 7-Eleven are also testing a new pumpkin spice-flavored Slurpee, but it’s only available at certain locations.

Starbucks are said to relaunch their PSLs as early as August 22, but 7-Eleven is here to ease you into the season.

The Pumpkin Spice beverages that are available at participating 7-Eleven stores are:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: Combines cold brew coffee with sweet and creamy pumpkin pie spices.

Combines cold brew coffee with sweet and creamy pumpkin pie spices. Pumpkin Spice Coffee: Pumpkin spice coffee blend that incorporates cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Pumpkin spice coffee blend that incorporates cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Pumpkin Spice Latte: Sip on seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin-flavored latte all season long.

Sip on seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin-flavored latte all season long. Pumpkin Spice Slurpee: Pumpkin and cinnamon spice swirled together in the form of an ice-cold Slurpee.

The Slurpee is still in its test stages at five locations across the US, and people are feeling apprehensive about trying it because Slurpees are usually fruit flavors, and not the same dessert-type flavors that you would find in coffees.

When popular food blogger Snackolator announced this release on their Instagram, these worries were quickly highlighted.

“I’m ride or die for Pumpkin Spice but that slurpee sounds cursed.” said one commenter. Another agreed, noting: “Naw I’m sorry but those five locations can keep the Slurpee.”

However, others who had gotten the chance to try the new Slurpee noted that it wasn’t as strange as it sounded: “The slurpee is actually pretty tasty! Got my second one today!”

Although the reviews on this Slurpee seem to be mixed, most were just happy that all has been restored because Pumpkin Spice season is back.

Starbucks 2024 Pumpkin Spice menu was leaked by an employee at the end of July, and the lineup is very similar to that at 7-Eleven, with the pumpkin cream cold brew and classic pumpkin spice lattes also making an appearance.