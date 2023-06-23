Anabella Rosfield is the mother of Clive in Final Fantasy 16 and she does seem to have a distasteful attitude towards her son. The reason for her cold nature towards Clive has been discussed here.

The world of Final Fantasy 16 is filled with interesting characters who are rich in story and background information. Every character has their own motivations and you will often find yourself thinking about them during your Valisthea in the game.

One such character that you will come across is Clive‘s mother Anabella Rosfield. Being a mother you would expect her to be kind and caring towards her child, but she is quite the opposite as she hates our hero to the core.

Here is a brief discussion of why Anabella Rosfield hates Clive in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Anabella hates Clive as he was rejected by the Phoenix

Note: The following contains spoilers surrounding the opening section of the game.

Why does Anabella hate Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16?

The reason why Anabella hates Clive Rosfield is that the latter was rejected by the Eikon of Fire, Phoenix. We know that Rosaria is the nation that is ruled by the Phoenix and the Archedukes pass the power of the Eikon to their heir.

Unfortunately, the Phoenix rejected Clive, despite being the eldest son of Archduke Elwin, and instead accepted Joshua, the younger son. This led to Anabella being disgusted as she felt that Clive is a disgrace and does not deserve any attention.

She only loved Joshua and wanted to protect him at any cost. In fact, when Anabella betrayed the nation, she asked the Imperials to spare Joshua and kill everyone else.

The guards of the palace were also surprised at times when they saw how poorly Anabella treated Clive. However, the only thing she cared about was gaining power which led to her hateful attitude toward her son.

Square Enix Clive was treated with disdain by his mother

Unfortunately, Joshua died, which meant that Anabella had nothing to care for any longer. She was quite annoyed to see Clive survive the destruction. At first, she asked the Imperials to kill Clive but decided against it.

This was not an act of mercy, instead, she bound Clive into the Imperial army and denied him any form of freedom.

This concludes our guide on why Anabella hates Clive in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Final Fantasy 16 guides at Dexerto.

