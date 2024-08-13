Reddit users think they found Willem Dafoe playing Final Fantasy Crisis Core Reunion

After one familiar Reddit user posted a question regarding their Steam Deck, gamers speculated actor Willem Dafoe may be an avid gamer.

A Reddit account named “Tony_jim” posed a question on the Steam Deck subreddit. The user asked about a problem with Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, where the game’s aspect ratio and resolution suddenly changed while playing.

After unsuccessfully figuring out how to change it back, they posted the question with a photo of their Steam Deck on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

Anyone who took a closer look at the screen reflection would notice what seemed to be Dafoe’s face staring back at them. Although many comments answered the question, others were shocked at the possibility of this truly being the famous actor.

One of the replies joked, “You know, I’m something of a Steam Deck user myself,” a call-back to the celebrity’s famous line from the 2002 movie Spider-Man as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While this post was shared in January 2024, Shinra Archaeology Department on X re-sparked the question of Dafoe’s gaming habits. The actor has yet to confirm his supposed identity as Tony_jim, so the question still stands.

The replies to the post on X speculated that the possibility of Dafoe being a Final Fantasy fan could have something to do with all the Final Fantasy gifs that exist with his likeness used as a face swap.

Article continues after ad

No one knows who created the popular Final Fantasy Willem Dafoe gifs, which feature the actor’s face replacing characters such as Yuffie, Sephiroth, and Yuna.

Although some who responded to the post didn’t believe it could be true, others have fully endorsed the idea, with a reply saying, “I want to believe Dafoe has a deck with a cutesy chicken stick cap.”

Despite the fact that Tony_jim could’ve easily photoshopped the celebrity’s face onto the Steam Deck for views, fans are holding onto the hope that Willem Dafoe loves Final Fantasy.

Article continues after ad