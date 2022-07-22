PlayStation fixes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade DLC glitch for PS Plus

Terry Oh . 27 minutes ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Intergrade DLC issues for PS Plus members have now been fixed, with players who already own the base game now able to download the extra content without a hassle.

Players were upset when they were denied access to Final Fantasy VII Remake and its Intergrade DLC as part of this month’s PS Plus offerings.

The premium PlayStation subscription allowed users to access hundreds of extra games — but owners of the base FFVII remake couldn’t access the DLC included with the package.

Intergrade, the game’s first DLC, expanded on the Final Fantasy VII Remake’s story. Sony promised its PS Plus members instant access to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, but bugs and glitches prevented many of the subscribers from doing so.

In the words of one Reddit user: “I’ve tried to claim it from all devices, checked all SKUs, restored licenses…Nada.” It seems the bug was a prevailing issue, and not just an individual instance.

Square Enix Players trying out the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS Plus struggled to get access to the Intergrade DLC if they owned the base game. That’s now been fixed.

During the first couple of days, players who had already purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake base game could not access the Intergrade package. The system claimed players the game was already owned, blocking them from making any form of extra purchase. In other words, users couldn’t even attempt to purchase the package separately — thereby making only accessible by switching platforms.

After many voiced their concerns, the issue has officially been resolved. PS Plus members should be able to download the DLC for free.

For those who already own the base game, search up Intergrade in the Playstation hub to do so. There should be a download prompt that appears. Simply click it, download the expansion, and enjoy the game.