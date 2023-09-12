Is Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis gacha & pay to win? 

Wondering whether Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is a gacha game or pay to win? Well, look no further, as we have all the details about this new mobile game.

While Final Fantasy fans eagerly await the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the developers have released yet another FF7 game – Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. The mobile game retells the most memorable moments of the PlayStation classic, while also focusing on Sephiroth’s past.

This obviously makes it rather appealing to both new and veteran Final Fantasy fans alike, especially for those who want a new mobile game to play. However, many players will be wondering whether Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is a gacha game.

Is Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis gacha?

Square Enix Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is Square Enix’s latest mobile game.

Yes, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is a gacha game. While it doesn’t feature any character banners that allow you to unlock new units, it does have a weapon and armor banner. It’s here where players can spend in-game currency to roll for new items for Cloud and the gang.

For example, the latest banner features Cloud’s 5-Star sword Murasame and Barrett’s 5-Star gun Heavy Hauser. So, if you wish to maximize your damage output in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, you’ll need to roll for 5-star weapons and armor.

Just like other popular gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis’ 5-star items are incredibly rare and can take a lot of pulls to unlock, so you’ll need to pay or grind for Red and Blue Crystals.

Is Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core pay to win?

Square Enix Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis does feature microtransactions.

No, Final Fantasy 7: Crises Core is not pay to win. Players don’t need to purchase any characters, weapons, or armor in order to progress through the game’s story. Blue Crystals can also be earned through regular gameplay, which can in turn be used to roll on the game’s weapon and armor banners.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is gacha or pay to win.