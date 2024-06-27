How to get the Viper job in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

A dual-wielding blade warrior job has arrived in Dawntrail, allowing players to carve through their foes as a Viper. Here’s how to access this new class in Final Fantasy 14.

The Viper is a Melee DPS job focused on speed, damage, and debuffs. As the battle progresses, you’ll be able to connect both of your swords together, Zidane from Final Fantasy 9-style, and perform new attacks with this gigantic blade.

The default Warrior of Light seen in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail’s trailers is depicted as being a Viper, as they explore this brand new continent. If you also want your character to take up the twin blades, here’s how to get the Viper job.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix The Viper is a swift job that’s focused on dealing tons of damage.

What you need to Viper the Pictomancer job in Final Fantasy 14

There are two basic requirements for accessing the Viper in Final Fantasy 14. First, you must purchase the Dawntrail expansion, which has an early access period starting June 28 or the general release on July 2. Once the game’s Patch 7.0 is live, the Viper will become accessible.

Article continues after ad

Secondly, you can only start the Viper questline if your character has a Disciple of War or Disciple Magic level 80 job. Anyone who is caught up to date with the game will have a character who meets this requirement and can play with the new jobs straight away.

How to access the Viper job in Final Fantasy 14

Once the requirements are met, travel to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald at coordinates (X: 9.3 Y:9.2). There, you’ll meet an NPC called the Worried Weaver. Talk to them to start a quest called “Enter the Viper.” Once you’ve finished this quest, you’ll unlock the Viper job.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix The Viper strikes with two swords and can merge them into one blade

How the Viper works in Final Fantasy 14

The Viper uses two guages in combat: Vipersight and Serpent’s Ire.

Vipersight is a gauge with two blades that light up to suggest the next move you should perform in a combo. The third hit has different options that lead to several weaponskills with different effects. You also have moves that grant Rattling Coils, which are crimson gems on this gauge. These can be used to make a move called Uncoiled Fury.

Article continues after ad

The Serpent’s Ire Guage fills up as you use weaponskills, allowing you to use the Reawken ability, giving you five charges of Anguine Tribute. This unlocks a set of Generation moves, which become more powerful if used in a specific order. These will lead into a double-bladed version, known as Legacy moves.

Article continues after ad

While initially daunting, the Viper class is easy to master once you get the hang of its rotations. It’s all about picking the best closer for each combo, as you build up to the Generation/Legacy moves.

Check out our hands-on Dawntrail preview for more information about how the Viper works in Final Fantasy XIV.