How to get the Ullr Mount in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail introduced plenty of new content in Final Fantasy XIV from new enemies to take down, to mounts and minions to collect. Here’s a handy guide on how to get yourself a brand-new Ullr mount.

Final Fantasy XIV has brought so many new and exciting things to collect thanks to the release of Dawntrail. The new expansion saw new zones, new dungeons, new trials, and new jobs being added to the game, giving players plenty of reason to log back in.

As with any new expansion, we also got a wealth of minions and mounts to gather up, each having various requirements. Looking to pick up the next new fancy mount for yourself? Here’s how to get the Ullr mount.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: how to get the Ullr mount

The Ullr mount can be obtained by completing the achievement “Dawnbright Hunter” which requires you to unlock the “Dawn of a New A Game III” and “Dawn of a New S Game III” achievements.

Square Enix/ Reddit: Louvainne The Ullr mount is pretty unique, and will surely have other players in awe of your determination to grind.

This will be quite the undertaking for any Warrior of Light, as these two achievements require you to take down 2,000 A rank hunt enemies and 1,000 S rank hunt enemies in Dawntrail regions. Not only is this a huge amount of enemies to take down, but A-rank enemies have a long cooldown on their respawn, while S-rank enemies only spawn when certain conditions are met.

If you truly want to get your hands on the illustrious Ullr mount, you’re going to be in for quite a grind. Fortunately, there are hunt trains that players organize for taking down A-rank enemies, and you can use Discord servers like Faloop or in-game link shells to alert you when S-rank enemies spawn.

Even with all these tools at your disposal though, it’s going to take you quite some time before you’re able to finally get the achievements needed. Luckily, you can turn in the Sacks of Nuts you get from these hunts for an Automatoise mount along the way.

