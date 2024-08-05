Dawntrail in Final Fantasy XIV has seen a tonne of new items being introduced into the MMO. From mounts to minions to glamour items and new gear, there are so many collectibles to go out and grab. Here’s how to get the Scientist Coat in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV has always been a game about glamour and fashion. Whether you’re busy saving the world, taking down dangerous foes, or even just chilling in Limsa Lominsa, you always want your Warrior of Light to look their best.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, the devs are well aware of the fashion metagame and are constantly introducing new items to spice up players’ styles. Dawntrail brought new glamour items including the fancy Scientist Coat, here’s how to get it for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: How to get the Scientist Coat

The Scientist’s Coat can only be crafted using materials obtained in Dawntrail zones. The recipe itself can only be unlocked after you’ve read Master Weaver XI. You’ll also need a level 100 Weaver to craft the coat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, to unlock the other parts of the item set, you’ll need to level up Goldsmith and Leatherworker. Similarly, you’ll need to read the Master Leatherworker and Master Goldsmith XI books to unlock these recipes.

The Scientist Coat requires one Mamomite, two Thunderyards Silk, and one Gargantua Leather to craft. Mamomite will be the hardest material to obtain, as it’s a rare drop from Br’aaxskin treasure portals. However, the latter two can be obtained through general gathering and slaying enemies in the Dawntrail zones.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, you can purchase the Scientist Coat from the market board, cutting out the arduous task of sourcing and crafting it yourself. This will cost you a large amount of Gil, however, so make sure you have enough spare time if you decide to take this route.