How to get the Ribboned Parasol in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV has just added new treasure maps portals in Dawntrail, each of them offering new and unique items that are sure to make other Warrior of Lights jealous. Here’s how to get the RIbboned Parasol.

The latest patch for Square Enix’s MMO Final Fantasy XIV saw the introduction of brand new treasure portals, filled to the brim with new items, minions, mounts, and much more. With how new these items are, you’ll surely be the talk of the town with your cool new accessories.

One such neat accessory is the Ribboned Parasol, and here’s exactly how you can get it for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV: how to get the Ribboned Parasol fashion accessory

The Ribboned Parasol can be found in the Cenote Ja Ja Gural treasure dungeon. This dungeon can only be entered by deciphering and digging up chests from Br’aaxskin treasure maps. These chests have a chance to spawn a portal when opened, letting you into the Cenote Ja Ja Gural.

From there you’ll need to clear five stages, with each stage requiring you to choose from a right or left door to progress. You’ve got a 50 percent chance to clear the stage but choose wrong and you’ll be booted out from the dungeon, with all the potential loot gone.

The Ribboned Parasol can drop from any of the treasure chests in each stage, meaning you don’t actually need to progress through the entire dungeon to have a chance at the item.

Of course, you can still purchase the Ribboned Parasol from other players on the market board, but they can be quite a hefty cost since they’re so highly sought after at the moment.

This price will also vary based on the server and data center you play on. But if you don’t mind waiting a bit for a cheaper buy, that can be a great idea too.

