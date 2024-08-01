How to get the Qeziigural mount in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Patch 7.05 for Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail has brought a ton of new content, including new treasure dungeons that host a wealth of treasure. This also includes a new mount tied to the dungeon, and here’s exactly how to get the Qeziigural mount for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail hosts a wealth of minions, mounts, and other cosmetic items you can use to personalize your Warrior of Light. The new expansion brought plenty of new collectibles to work for, many of which can take quite some grind like the At Ty’aitya mount.

The most recent patch also introduced treasure dungeons and items associated with it, which includes the Qeziigural mount, so here’s how you can get it for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: how to get the Qeziigural mount

The Qeziigural mount can be obtained by handing in three Twilight Gemstones to the Miscellany Vendor Uah’shepya in Solution Nine. You can find the option under Sublime Curiosities, and you’ll want to pick up the Qeziigural Horn and use it to obtain the mount.

Obtaining three Twilight Gemstones however is no easy feat, and is easily the most challenging part of obtaining the mount. Twilight Gemstones are a rare drop from the Br’aaxskin treasure map Cenote Ja Ja Gural portal dungeon.

These portals can occasionally spawn after you open up a Br’aaxskin treasure chest. Advancing through the dungeon requires the map owner to choose between a left or a right door, with one letting you through while the other kicks you out of the dungeon.

Make it all the way to the end and you’ll be showered with Gil and the chance to obtain a Twilight Gemstone or other precious material. Therefore, getting three of these for the Qeziigural mount will be quite the challenge.

Twilight Gemstones can be bought from other players on the market board, but with the mount so recently released, you can expect to pay a hefty fee if you want to avoid the grind of treasure maps.

It’s a good idea to get a group of friends or a party together since these dungeons can be pretty difficult to solo, and the whole process will be a lot more fun if you’re grinding for it together, just be careful they don’t steal your loot.