How to get the Pictomancer job in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV’s world is getting a splash of color in the Dawntrail expansion thanks to the new Pictomancer job. Here’s how to unlock this artistic warrior in Dawntrail.

The Pictomancer is a Magical DPS job inspired by Relm from Final Fantasy 6. This class launches color-themed spells at the opponent, allowing them to craft magical portraits that can damage foes and buff their allies.

The Pictomancer is a flashy job with a lot of damage potential, so expect to see lots of people taking up the brush. Here’s how you can walk the path of the Pictomancer in Dawntrail.

Square Enix Dawntrail will be releasing the newest magic DPS Pictomancer.

What you need to unlock the Pictomancer job in Final Fantasy 14

There are two requirements you need to unlock the Pictomancer. First, you must own a copy of the Dawntrail expansion, whose early access goes live on June 28, with the general release starting on July 2. When Final Fantasy 14’s Patch 7.0 is up, the Pictomancer will become available.

Secondly, you must have a character with a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic job at level 80. If you’ve finished the Endwalker expansion, then you should be ready to take on the Pictomancer as soon as Dawntrail goes live.

How to access the Pictomancer job in Final Fantasy 14

Once you can access Dawntrail, travel to Old Gridania and visit coordinates X:8.0 Y:10.3. There, you’ll meet an NPC called the “Cheerless Hearer.”

Talk to this character and they will give you a quest called The Joy of Pictomancy. Complete this quest to unlock the Pictomancer job.

How the Pictomancer works in Final Fantasy 14

The Pictomancer has two mechanics that need keeping track of – Palette Gauge and Canvases.

The Palette Gauge contains your bread and button attack spell rotation, which will be familiar to Magical DPS players. This builds up the Palette Gauge, allowing you to create White Paint dots, which can be spent to cast Holy in White. This later evolves into an ability to create Black Paint, to cast Comet in Black.

The Canvases are split into Creature Canvas, Weapon Canvas, and Landscape Canvas. You have different options for each Canvas, such as the Weapon Canvas letting you paint a hammer, which lets you use Striking Muse and Hammer Stamp.

Certain combinations of canvas effects will allow you to perform powerful moves. If you assemble Depiction of Pom and Depiction of Wings, you can cast Mog of the Ages. Later, you can add Depiction of Claw and Depiction of Fans to cast Retribution of Madeen.

While you’ll have to plant your feet a lot to cast spells without interruption, you’ll also gain access to Smudge, which lets you slide across the room, Splatoon-style, to avoid a hit.

Check out our hands-on Dawntrail preview for more information about how the Pictomancer works in Final Fantasy XIV.