How to get the Cornservant minion in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

One of the best minions ever to be introduced in Final Fantasy XIV has arrived in the newest expansion of Dawntrail. It’s the most adorable and corny character to ever grace Eorzea. Here’s how to pick up the Cornservant minion for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail brought a huge amount of content into the MMORPG. From a new story to new classes and a whole bunch of items, gear, and lore to collect, there hasn’t been a better time to return to Eorzea.

After you finish the main story there are plenty more things to do as well, with a sidequest that rewards you with one of the best minions available. Here’s exactly how to get the Cornservant minion.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: how to get the Cornservant minion

The Cornservant Minion can be obtained by completing the quest chain in Dawntrail zones. There are seven quests in total, each of which is unlocked by completing the main scenario questline. Because of this, it’s advised that you complete the entire MSQ before looking to grab the minion.

Here is a list of each quest, starting with Corn Of Necessity in Tulliyollal.

Corn of Necessity, starting in Tulliyolal (must have Rite Of Succession complete)

Too Much of a Good Thing, starting in Urqopacha (must have Knowing the Pelupelu complete)

Stretched Thin, starting in Kozama’uka (must have Knowing the Hanuhanu complete)

A Stomach for Change, starting in Yak T’el (must have Taking a Stand complete)

Tastes Like Home, starting in Shaaloani (must have Law of the Land complete)

Refined Tastes, starting in Heritage Found (must have Gone and Forgotten complete)

Tasteful Memories, starting in Solution Nine (must have Unto the Summit complete)

Completing Tasteful Memories will award you with your very own Cornservant minion. And while you might be tempted to skip through the cutscenes to get this corny creature, the sidequest itself is well worth a read.