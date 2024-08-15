How to get Dark Horse Champion gear in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail has shown us the Arcadion, the new raid series that gives Warriors of Light the opportunity to trick out their character, here’s how to get the Dark Horse Champion gear for yourself.

As an MMORPG, there’s nothing more satisfying in Final Fantasy XIV than gearing up your Warrior of Light with new items to take down even tougher foes. Whether that’s a new item you got from farming Tomestones, or the well-deserved Artifact gear for completing the main scenario questline.

The new Arcadion raid series is perfect for just that, with the Savage difficulty offering some of the best loot a Warrior of Light can get at the moment. If you’re looking to get some new items, here’s how to get the Dark Champion gear in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: how to get Dark Horse Champion gear

The Dark Champion gear can only be obtained by completing the Arcadion Light-heavyweight raids on Savage difficulty. This includes the first four fights of the Arcadion, and on Savage difficulty, are no joke.

You’ll want to make sure you have a good team to run the content with, meaning a static or a party finder. Similarly, you’ll need to make sure you’ve studied the fights and have good enough gear, as every fight has a DPS check that must be met before you can clear it.

Square Enix You’ll need to take on the many fighters at the Arcadion if you want to grab the Dark Horse Champion gear.

You can also prepare by ensuring you understand your class and rotation well, melding your gear with Materia, and also clearing the fights on Normal mode, to get a little idea of what you might expect.

Each time you clear one of the fights, Dark Horse Champion gear will drop. However, depending on where you cleared it, you’ll need to roll for the loot. You may get all the pieces, or you may get none, it all depends on your luck.

However, each time you clear a fight, you’ll also be rewarded a book that you can trade in at the Arcadion raid vendor in Solution Nine for gear. Each piece of gear has a different cost, however, so you’ll need to save these up if you want gear for yourself in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

