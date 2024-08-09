How to get Allagan Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail in Final Fantasy XIV has brought heaps of new content to the game, including new Tomestones of Heliometry which can be exchanged for gear, here’s how to get them.

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest expansion Dawntrail has meant tonnes of new content for the MMORPG. From new dungeons to new trials, to new gear, there’s so much more to do within the game now.

This includes gearing up for the savage and eventually ultimate raid, which requires players to grind out and grab as many Tomestones as possible. In particular, Tomestones of Heliometry are vital to increasing your item level and picking up the new Quetzalli gear.

Want to know how to grab it yourself? Here’s how.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: how to get Allagan Tomestones of Heliometry

Tomestones of Heliometry can be obtained by completing various activities on level 100 classes. This includes completing daily roulettes, completing level 100 dungeons, participating in Hunts, and much more. All of these will award you with a varying amount of Tomestones of Heliometry.

Square Enix Tomestones of Heliometry can be used to purchase Quetzalli gear from the vendors in Solution Nine.

It’s worth noting that there is a cap on how many Tomestones of Heliometry you can receive in one week. Currently, you can only get up to 450 before you won’t be able to receive any more. That means if you’re looking to grab a specific item from the Tomestone vendor, you may need to save up.

Each piece of gear from the Tomestone vendor costs a varying amount, so it’s a good idea to check up with them to see how much you need to save before spending. Quetzalli gear is item level 720, which is the highest you can get without raiding.

It’s also worth checking the best in slot for your class on resources like the Balance, as certain classes want specific substats that the pieces may not offer.