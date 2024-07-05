How to complete Viper job quests in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

The Viper job in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion has its own series of quests, where you track down a powerful monster from Tural that has arrived in Eorzea and is causing havoc throughout the land.

The Viper is a Melee DPS class that uses two swords in battle, striking single foes with both weapons or linking them together for twirling AoE strikes. Once you purchase the expansion, all you need to do is have a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic job at level 80 to start pursuing the path of the Viper.

You can also complete Viper-specific missions that exist outside of the MSQ, though these are solo affairs, save for some NPC allies. Here’s everything you need to know about the Viper’s quests in Dawntrail.

All Viper job quests in Final Fantasy 14

Square Enix/Dexerto The Viper quest involves hunting the mighty Iq Soq Xmajun across Eorzea

Enter the Viper

To unlock Enter the Viper, you must have a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic job at level 80. Then travel to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald at coordinates (X: 9.3 Y:9.2). There, you’ll meet an NPC called the Worried Weaver near the Weaver’s Guild.

After you’ve spoken to the Worried Weaver, teleport to Camp Drybone and speak to Keshkwa, a Viper who will become your main ally in this quest line. Then, return to the Weaver’s Guild and talk to Keshkwa again to unlock the Viper job and finish the quest.

Once Viper is unlocked, you can switch to the job by changing your weapon. You’ll be given a set of Weathered Twinfangs upon completing the quest, which can be used to turn into a Viper.

Fangs of the Viper

To unlock Fangs of the Viper, switch to the Viper job, which should default to level 80. Speak to Keshkwa at the Steps of Thal at X:13.0, Y:12.2. After speaking, travel to the Quicksand Basin and speak to Keshkwa again. During this quest, you’ll complete the basic combat tutorial for the Viper job.

Return to Ul’dah and speak to Keshkwa again. He will accompany you at this point. You’ll be tasked with speaking to NPCs in the nearby area. Speak with Keshkwa again to complete the quest.

Viper in Vidraal’s Shadow

You must reach level 83 as a Viper to begin this quest. To start it, speak to Keshkwa at Steps of Ul’dah at X8.2 Y.11.4

After chatting with Keshkwa, teleport to New Gridania and speak to Gavin, who is just west of the Aetheryte Crystal Plaza and outside of the Adder’s base. Then, teleport to Quarrymill and speak to Golias, who is close to the Aetheryte Crystal.

Then, teleport to Camp Tranquill and head south over the bridge. Speak to the Hunt Leader. Drop down off the cliff and into the water. Go to the three red dots and search the glowing areas.

Head southeast to the edge of the watery area and speak to Keshkwa. Then, go southwest where Keshka is and wait at the glowing destination.

Head northeast to Snakemolt into a small side area in the corridor connecting the two areas. Run past the treants and go to Keshkwa and talk to the Hired Naturalist.

After the cutscene, you’ll be teleported back to the Quarymill. Talk to the Innocent Stork near the crystal to end the quest.

Square Enix The Viper is tasked with hunting the mightiest beast of Tural

Vipers on the Hunt

To start this quest, you must reach level 85 as the Viper. Talk to Keshkwa at Quarrymill at X: 25.5 Y: 20.0 to initiate the quest.

After speaking to Keshkwa, teleport to Fallgourd Float and speak to Golias just west of the Aetheryte Crystal. Then, head north of the crystal and go to The Bobbing Cork Inn. Speak to the three people nearby.

Head back to the Aetheryte crystal and talk to Keshkwa. Then, head south over the bridge and go into the gazebo. Speak to the Composed Adventurer. Once you’ve done that, head north over the bridge to the crystal, then go west and speak to Golias.

Teleport to Castrum Oriens. Head east past East End, then head south to the red circles on the map. Go to the Fragrant Wildgrass spots and pick up all three of them. The last spot will spawn a Gyr Abanian Gazelle Hawk, which is a foe that you should be able to take out with ease.

After the battle, head north and speak to Keshkwa. Then, teleport to Quarymill and speak to Golias to end the quest.

Into the Viper Pit

To start this quest, you must be level 88 as a Viper. To initiate the quest, speak to Keshkwa in the Quarrymill at X:25.6 Y:20.1.

Teleport to Idlyshire and head southeast into The Dravanian Hinterlands. Speak to Keshkwa, who should be near the region’s entrance.

Head further south and search the three destinations, which are planned to be used as ambush points. Then, head east to the new marker. Talk to Keshkwa.

Teleport to Falcon’s Nest, head North and talk to Keshkwa. After the cutscene, head into the purple circle and fight the Tamed Pisaca. This is the toughest battle you’ve faced in this quest so far, so make sure to use Bloodbath and Second Wind to heal. If you’re struggling, summon your Chocobo for aid.

After the battle, talk to Keshkwa. Then, teleport to Quarymill and talk to Keshkwa by the Aetheryte Crystal to finish the quest.

Vengeance of the Viper

To start this quest, you must reach level 90 as a Viper. Speak to Keshkwa at X:25.6, Y: 20.1 to initiate the quest.

After you’ve spoken to Keshkwa, teleport to New Gridania and head to the entrance of the Adder’s base, and wait at the destination.

Then, teleport to Forgotten Springs. Head south up the hill and speak to Keshkwa to start a solo duty. This will be a tough battle, so check out our boss guide below for more details.

Once the battle is won, talk to Keshkwa. Then, teleport back to Quarrymill and speak to Keshkwa one final time to complete the quest.

Square Enix/Dexerto Iq Soq Xmajun is a punishingly hard boss fight at the end of the Viper quests

Iq Soq Xmajun boss battle

As Iq Soq Xmajun is faced as part of a solo duty, you won’t have access to Limit Breaks or your Chocobo companion. More importantly, you won’t have any Tanks or Healer job friends to help you out! Though, you will have Keshkwa to draw some aggro.

Iq Soq Xmajun is a tough fight. Once you lose it once, you’ll have the option to switch it to Easy or Very Easy, assuming you want to just complete the quest and proceed with the game.

Phase 1

As you won’t have any healing allies, prep Bloodbath and Second Wind for much-needed restorative moves and Slither to help you escape from AoEs.

In combat, use your standard rotations throughout. Go from your dual single foe attacks (Steel Fangs and Dread Fangs combos), into Deadwinder combos, using Death Rattle whenever it activates. Once your Serpent’s Ire gauge is full, use Reawaken, then go into your four Generations combo. If you need to it from outside it’s powerful AoE, use Writhing Snap.

Iq Soq Majun starts out with large AoE attack cones that are easy to avoid. followed by a massive circle AoE that you must avoid, then dash towards the monster to reach the safe zones.

The beast will bring out its big guns when circle arrows will appear around its body, along with a big cross-shaped AoE indicator. To dodge this attack, stick to the edge of the arena and move in the direction of the arrows, as the cross formation will move in that direction, damaging anything in its area.

Don’t worry about attacking so much in this phase, as you’ll naturally be regenerating health while avoiding its lengthy attack animations.

Square Enix/Dexerto You’ll be fighting alongside Keshkwa during this climactic battle

Phase 2

Once you drop Iq Soq Majun’s health by 30%, a cutscene will play. Once that ends, the second phase will begin, with the beast still injured from the previous battle.

In this phase, Iq Soq Majun will perform a multi-stage dive bomb attack, where it outlines the stages with AoEs. Simply run to the final AoE zone, wait for it to start the attack, then run to the first area after it jumps to the second one.

Phase 3

Once you drop Iq Soq Majun’s health down to 50%, the party will be flung to the edge of the screen and stunned. Just as Iq Soq Majun performs an attack, Keshkwa will rise up and attack, kicking off the next phase.

Iq Soq Majun will raise its wings, causing a meter to appear. During this attack, you can target its wings. Join Keshkwa in attacking whatever wing he’s striking and unload all of your strongest attacks, in order to stop the big bird from filling the meter.

In this final phase, Iq Soq Majun will perform a twist on its earlier cross attack. This time, a fireball will appear with a static AoE. Watch where the arrows are moving and move to the side of the fireball that will give you the most distance when you move. This is because the intention is for the cross formation to push you into the fireball.

Once you’ve mastered these attack patterns, Iq Soq Majun will go down.

Are you visiting Tural for the first time? Check out our Dawntrail preview to see what Dexerto thought about the new Final Fantasy 14 expansion. To learn more about the other job added in the expansion, check out our Pictomancer guide and the Pictomancer quests guide.