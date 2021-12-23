How to complete the Aitiascope dungeon in FFXIV Endwalker: Encounters, bosses, & how to start

FFXIV Endwalker’s Aitiascope dungeon is sure to provide you with a bit of a challenge, so here’s everything to know about how to start and complete it, alongside all the encounters and bosses you’ll have to fight there.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is here, and as the adventures of the Warrior of Light reach an end, the game presents the most dangerous zones you’ll have faced yet if you want to stop the Final Days.

As you reach your impending confrontation with Hydaelyn in FFXIV, you must explore the Dungeon known as “The Aitiascope,” a place that will force you to revisit past fights, long-forgotten enemies, and lost loved ones.

Contents

How to unlock the Aitiascope Dungeon in FFXIV Endwalker

To unlock this dungeon, you must complete the following Main Scenario Quest:

Her Children, One and All

Quest Giver: Fourchenault

Location: Labyrinthos (13.3, 27.5)

Level: 89

FFXIV Endwalker: Aitiascope dungeon objectives

Arrive at the Central Observatory

Clear the Central Observatory

Arrive at the Saltcrystal Strings

Clear the Saltcrystal Strings

Arrive at Midnight Downwell

Defeat Amon the Undying

The Aitiascope dungeon in FFXIV presents three areas called “Central Observatory,” “Saltcrystal Strings,” and “Midnight Downwell.” These will feature several minor enemies that you will have to defeat on your way through them, and at the end of each zone, a boss battle will happen.

Keep in mind that failing any mechanic will result in whoever failed them receiving a two-minute stacking Vulnerability Up debuff.

The Aitiascope guide

Aitiascope Fight #1 – Livia the Undeterred

As you arrive at the end of Central Observatory, Livia will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. The abilities it will use in this fight are the following:

Aglaea Bite: A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. Frustration: A room-wide AoE that needs to be mitigated and healed through, since there is no way to avoid it.

A room-wide AoE that needs to be mitigated and healed through, since there is no way to avoid it. Odi Et Amo: Two circle AoEs spawn under two party members. Avoid these, and shortly after, one of the party members will receive a stack marker which you’ll need to group together to mitigate the damage of.

Two circle AoEs spawn under two party members. Avoid these, and shortly after, one of the party members will receive a stack marker which you’ll need to group together to mitigate the damage of. Disparagement: A conal AoE will be cast, pointing to the party member who had the stack marker. Quickly move out of reach after it drops.

A conal AoE will be cast, pointing to the party member who had the stack marker. Quickly move out of reach after it drops. Aglaea Climb: Livia will spread its arms in different directions, dropping an AoE that covers two quadrants of the arena, indicated by glowing arms. Look for the arms that aren’t glowing, and stand on any of those quadrants to avoid it.

Livia will spread its arms in different directions, dropping an AoE that covers two quadrants of the arena, indicated by glowing arms. Look for the arms that aren’t glowing, and stand on any of those quadrants to avoid it. Aglaea Shot: Livia will shoot 8 line AoE attacks from her position around the arena, with safe zones between each of them. Once they reach the borders of the arena, they will stop for 10 seconds and shoot back to the center.

Aitiascope Fight #2 – Rhitahtyn the Unshakable

As you arrive at the end of Saltcrystal Strings in FFXIV’s Aitiascope dungeon, Rhitahtyn will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. The abilities it will use in this fight are the following:

Anvil of Tartarus: A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. Tartarean Impact: A room-wide AoE that needs to be mitigated and healed through, since there is no way to avoid it.

A room-wide AoE that needs to be mitigated and healed through, since there is no way to avoid it. Tartarean Spark: This is a line AoE attack, targeted at random.

This is a line AoE attack, targeted at random. Shrapnel Shell: Fires mortar shots into the air, spawning two targeting circles that move out from under the boss towards two corners of the room. Spawns a number of additional targeting markers which will be hit by the mortar shots, roughly filling that quadrant of the room.

Fires mortar shots into the air, spawning two targeting circles that move out from under the boss towards two corners of the room. Spawns a number of additional targeting markers which will be hit by the mortar shots, roughly filling that quadrant of the room. Vexillatio: Marks the outer thirds of the arena with an AOE marker that summons walls, restricting movement to the center third. Party members hit by this are knocked back a short distance and receive a Vulnerability Up debuff.

Marks the outer thirds of the arena with an AOE marker that summons walls, restricting movement to the center third. Party members hit by this are knocked back a short distance and receive a Vulnerability Up debuff. Shield Skewer: Rhitahtyn will begin to absorb Aether from four crystals. Each one shows a meter that will shatter when they’re depleted. When the cast finishes, it will charge, knocking players back. Gives the Vulnerability Up debuffs, and inflicts heavy damage. Pay attention to which crystal depletes first, then move into the safe zone to successfully avoid damage.

Aitiascope Boss Battle – Sundered Soul: Amon the Undying

As you arrive at the end of Devatagara, Svarbhanu will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. Ten seconds after the fight starts, the edge of the arena will be covered in an AoE that deals damage over time and a 30-second Bleed debuff. The abilities it uses in this fight are:

Dark Forte: A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

A Tankbuster attack that targets the Tank of the party. This damage must be taken alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. Entr’acte: A room-wide AoE that needs to be mitigated and healed through, since there is no way to avoid it.

A room-wide AoE that needs to be mitigated and healed through, since there is no way to avoid it. Eruption Forte : Amon will place two circle AoEs under random party members, which explode after a short time. Move out to successfully avoid.

: Amon will place two circle AoEs under random party members, which explode after a short time. Move out to successfully avoid. Thundaga Forte: Amon summons a proximity AoE in the middle of the arena, so move to the borders to avoid being hit. The arena will then be divided into various sections, with each being covered with electricity. Check the speed at which each section begins to get covered, and position yourself on the slowest one. Once a faster one has exploded, move there.

Amon summons a proximity AoE in the middle of the arena, so move to the borders to avoid being hit. The arena will then be divided into various sections, with each being covered with electricity. Check the speed at which each section begins to get covered, and position yourself on the slowest one. Once a faster one has exploded, move there. Strophe : Amon spawns circular discs from the ground, before then casting Antistrophe.

: Amon spawns circular discs from the ground, before then casting Antistrophe. Antistrophe: After casting Strophe, it’ll summon a column AoE that shoots from the faces of the discs. Keep in mind where the discs are facing, and move accordingly to successfully avoid being hurt.

After casting Strophe, it’ll summon a column AoE that shoots from the faces of the discs. Keep in mind where the discs are facing, and move accordingly to successfully avoid being hurt. Left/Right Firaga Forte : Amon will spawn a fire AoE on the right or left side of the arena, so pay attention and move to the other area.

: Amon will spawn a fire AoE on the right or left side of the arena, so pay attention and move to the other area. Curtain Call: While this attack is being cast, two circular AoEs will spawn. Shiva will then summon an ice crystal in the middle of the room. Hide behind the crystal or you will be instantly killed.

This article was written by Santi Leguiza.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about The Aitiascope dungeon in FFXIV. For more on Final Fantasy XIV, be sure to check out more of our content at Dexerto.

