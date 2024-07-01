How to complete Pictomancer job quests in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

The Pictomancer job in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion has its own series of quests, where you uncover secrets about using magical paint to create new life.

The Pictomancer is a new Magical Ranged DPS class introduced in Dawntrail. Once you purchase the expansion, all you need to do is have a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic job at level 80 to start pursuing the path of the Pictomancer.

You can also complete Pictomancer-specific missions that exist outside of the MSQ, though these are solo affairs. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pictomancer’s quests in Dawntrail:

Square Enix Pictomancer’s use magic paint to buff allies and damage foes

All Pictomancer job quests in Final Fantasy 14

The Joy of Pictomancy

To unlock The Joy of Pictomancy, you must have a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic job at level 80. Then, go to Old Gridania, visit coordinates X:8.0 Y:10.3, and speak to the NPC called “Cheerless Healer.”

This quest involves speaking to a Moogle called Kupoko in New Gridania, who is a major character in the Pictomancer quest. You’ll have to complete an interview (the answers don’t matter), and you’ll be given the Pictomancer job. Just switch out whatever weapon you’re using for a paintbrush to turn into a Pictomancer.

Mind Over Manor

To start the quest, switch to the Pictomancer job (which starts at level 80) and speak to the Cheerless Hearer in New Gridania at coordinates X: 8.0 Y: 10.2

The solo Duty acts as a tutorial for the Pictomancer’s powers. Talk to Kupoko again to finish the quest.

Perspectives Over Pursuit

To unlock Perspectives Over Pursuit, you must reach Level 83 as a Pictomancer. Speak to Kupopo near Black Boat Gate in New Gridania at co-ordinates X: 11.7 Y: 4.4

Once you’ve spoken to Kupopo, teleport to Camp Dragonhead and speak to the “Bright-Eyed Knight” NPC at coordinates X: 26.0 Y: 15.6. Then, head to Providence Point and survey the three marked locations on the map. You’ll then be prompted to head northwest to a red circle on the map near The Weeping Saint.

Once you arrive, you’ll have to kill a hartebeast and take its horn. Just keep your distance and use Smudge and Tempara Coat to reduce its damage. Then, return to Camp Dragonhead and give the monster’s horn to the Cheerless Hearer.

Square Enix The Pictomancer quests start easy, but they lead into a brutal boss fight

The Crate Beyond

To unlock The Crate Beyond you must reach Level 85 as a Pictomancer. Speak to Kupopo at Camp Dragonhead at coordinates X:25.8, Y:16.4.2.

Teleport to Kugane from the Stormblood expansion and use the Kupopo-sized sack at coordinates X: 13.3 Y: 9.7. Then, teleport to Tamamizu and head south to Sakazaki. Speak to the Cheery Confederate in the center of the island.

Two red circles will appear outside of Sakazaki. They contain three glowing purple icons labeled “Crab-worthy Crag.” Use ogre crab bait at each location and kill the enemies that spawn. Return to the Cheey Confederate

Return to Kugane and speak to Aidless Trader at coordinates X: 13.3 Y: 9.7 to complete the quest.

Beruru’s Clues

To unlock Beruru’s Clues you must reach Level 88 as a Pictomancer. Speak to Kupopo in Kugane at coordinates X: 13.3 Y: 9.7.

Teleport to the Aetheryte Plaza at the Steps of Ul’dah and use the Kupopo-sized bag on the location marked on the map just outside of the crystal chamber. Then, go to coordinates X: 8.1 Y: 12.1 and speak to the Ordained Nald’thal Priest.

Teleport to Black Brush Station and head to the red circle marked on the map. You’ll have to defeat several waves of Rampaging Zombies, but these are incredibly easy to defeat. Just make sure to have all of your Canvases prepped as you enter the battle and use the Hammer Pictomancer job abilities to make the most of the enemy’s packed line-up.

Return to the Ordained Nald’thal Priest in Ul’dah to see a cutscene, then talk to Kupopo to end the quest.

Somewhere Only She Knows

To unlock Somewhere Only She Knows you must reach Level 90 as a Pictomancer. Go to The Black Shroud and speak to Kupopo at coordinates X: 21.7 Y: 18.7 to start the quest.

Once you speak to Kupopo, you’ll be thrown into a Solo Duty within a painting world. This involves fighting several easy mobs (especially if you have the Pictomancer’s rotations down), leading to a much harder boss fight against Janquetilaque’s Portrait (detailed below). Once you’ve beaten the boss, you’ll return to the same spot in the overworld, where you can talk to Beruru to finish the Pictomancer’s job quest line.

Square Enix/Dexerto Janquetilaque’s Portrait must be faced alone.

Janquetilaque’s Portrait boss guide

As Janquetilaque’s Portrait is a solo Duty, you won’t have access to Limit Breaks. You also can’t rely on your Tank and Healer friends to bail you out when you’re in trouble. Fortunately, the Pictomancer job gives you all of the tools you need to complete this quest.

You must make use of your defensive options in this battle Smudge will let you dash in a single direction, which is essential for getting out of the boss’ bigger AoE attacks, while Tempera Grassa gives you a small amount of regeneration, which you’ll need.

Janquetilaque’s Portrait will summon a plant creature with an AoE attack that fills the room except where it’s standing. When it’s summoned, immediately dash or Smudge your way over to the creature to escape the attack.

Janquetilaque’s Portrait can summon a golem-like creature made of earth. This has three tiers of AoE effects for its attack. However, it doesn’t cover the whole field, so run or Smudge in the opposite direction from it to avoid the effect.

If Janquetilaque’s Portrait summons a blue line with arrows in the center of the field, the next attack will be a wave of lines that come out of the middle of the room. Simply get close to a line and run through the moment the attack ends to get to safety.

Along with regular ranged spell attacks, Janquetilaque’s Portrait has a fiery wave that hits the whole field and an AoE with a gap near his body. The first hit can’t be avoided (but it’s low damage) and the second one only involves running close to him to avoid the effect, and then running to the side to avoid the second hit.

Throughout the battle, keep kiting Janquetilaque’s Portrait and switching between your standard Canvas and spell rotations. Just keep hitting him, healing via Tempera Grassa, and avoiding the AoE effects.

