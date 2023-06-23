How item shortcuts work in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, using item shortcuts might be a lifesaver during those tight moments when every second counts. While the PlayStation 5 Dual Sense controller itself proves a great input method for the game, players can win combat bouts by assigning shortcuts to the available buttons. Here’s how they work in the game.

In Final Fantasy 16, the latest entry of the series, players are transported to the legendary kingdom of Valisthea, which is in imminent danger of being overrun by the evil Blight. In this game, you’ll take on the role of Clive Rosfield, a great warrior and skilled swordsman who is on a quest of his own.

Instead of emphasizing the series’ signature turn-based RPG mechanics, the current entry’s combat gameplay shines, making the game’s single-player experience that much more rewarding. As battles progress in difficulty, players can switch between a variety of intriguing builds and weaponry.

However, item shortcuts can help you triumph most enemies as they act as hotkeys for a quick action you would like to perform on the go. Here’s how they work in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix The shortcuts appear in the bottom left corner of the user’s HUD.

How to assign items to shortcuts in Final Fantasy XVI

During a battle in Final Fantasy 16, the player can press a predetermined Item Shortcut to activate a specific item. Up, Down, and Right on the PS5’s controller D-Pad can each be programmed to use a unique item.

Items can be assigned and used with a single tap of the button associated with that action. This is an effective method of reducing downtime in battle by eliminating the need to access menus to use items.

Square Enix Players can assign items to the three buttons on their D-pad.

However, when you take on more formidable enemies, you should consider assigning consumable items with these shortcuts so that you may quickly replenish your health and power on the go. Here’s how you can assign items to shortcuts in Final Fantasy 16:

Press the Options button on your PlayStation controller to open the Menu. Head to the Items tab by pressing either the L2 or R2 buttons. Further below Items, use the L1 or R1 buttons to head to the Consumables category. There, you will come across all items you can assign to the three buttons on your D-Pad. Select healing items and other buffs that you’d like and place them in the slots next to the list. You’ve now assigned items to your shortcuts.

You can use simple health potions at the onset and eventually progress to more potent elixirs as your staple consumable item. Once you’ve programmed them into your shortcuts, you can use the PS5 controller’s D-pad to immediately employ them in a pinch.

That’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 16’s Item Shortcuts. Make sure to check out our other Final Fantasy 16 guides before you jump into your adventure in Valisthea:

