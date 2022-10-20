Final Fantasy XVI trailer shows off gameplay, story, and huge monsters

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI showing more of the game’s world, enemies, and details of the story. Here’s everything on display.

The ‘Ambition’ trailer for FFXVI has given us a much clearer understanding of what the world will look like in the next Final Fantasy adventure from Square Enix, as well as some of the lands we’ll be visiting in our quest.

The trailer provides some backstory, regarding the realm of Valisthea, where most of FFXVI will be set along with cast of characters we’ll encounter in the game. This includes the Dominants – a group of men and women who are blessed with the ability to call upon a dread power, which is unlike anything ever seen in the series.

Square Enix A character turns into an Eikon after using ‘the dread’.

The power appears to be drawn from the crystals, which look as though they are a governing force in the world and allow those blessed with dread to call on immense powers.

These powers let people transform and summon huge beasts like Ifrit and Titan, who are both regular summons in the Final Fantasy multiverse. These summons are referred to as Eikons in FFXVI.

This time it seems as if summons will possess a character, rather than fighting alongside them like in other FF games.

Take a look at the dread power in action in the trailer below:

FFXVI Combat

The new Final Fantasy XVI trailer also shows off some of the game’s combat and we’re getting a distinctly Devil May Cry vibe that seems a far cry from the combat of FFXV and FFXIV.

Battles seem to be much more frantic and dare we say, stylish than previous Final Fantasy entries which should please fans of games like DMC and Bayonetta.

The arcade-like style may put off some Final Fantasy purists, who prefer the more methodical approach to battle, however, FFXVI needs to find ways to evolve if the series is to move forward in the crowded JRPG market.

Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled to release in the Summer of 2023, but a full release date has yet to be revealed.