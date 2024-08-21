Final Fantasy XIV Rising 2024 event: Start date, rewards, more

Final Fantasy XIV is bringing back the Rising event to Eorzea once more for 2024, this includes a new questline, new rewards, and much more. Here’s what you need to know about the event.

The Rising is returning to Eorzea once more in Final Fantasy XIV. The event is bringing some new content to the MMORPG, including a new questline, new rewards, and new stories for players to experience.

As per usual this event is only available for a limited time, meaning you’ll want to hop in and reap the rewards before it’s gone.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Rising will start in Final Fantasy XIV on Tuesday, 27 August 2024 at 7:00 AM GMT or 5 PM AEST. The event will run until Wednesday, 11 September 2024, giving players just two weeks to hop in and complete it before it’s gone.

It’s worth noting that you will need an active Final Fantasy XIV subscription if you wish to participate in the event, but players on the free trial are allowed to join in on the festivities as well.

Final Fantasy XIV Rising 2024 rewards

There are two new rewards for joining in the Rising celebrations for 2024, one of which is an adorable Brushed Up Krile minion, to celebrate her part in the MSQ. This sees a miniature Krile wielding her signature Pictomancer brush, the newest job released in Dawntrail.

Housing fanatics aren’t missing out either, as the new Rising Table Lamp is a perfect addition to any home, and can be picked up by completing this year’s event.

Square Enix Players can pick up the Krile Minion and Rising Table Lamp.

Similarly, you’ll be able to purchase previous event rewards from the event vendors, letting you stock up on anything you might’ve missed in the years prior.

Final Fantasy XIV Rising 2024 start location

You can start the Rising 2024 event by picking up the quest “Rising to the Call” in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa. Here you can speak to the Wandering Minstrel and he’ll give you the quest needed to participate in the event.

There is a level requirement of 15 for picking up the quest, so make sure you’re high enough level before traveling over.

