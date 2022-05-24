Final Fantasy XIV patch removes automatic log out feature

A new Final Fantasy XIV update has removed the game’s automatic log-out feature, which could be a sign the servers are no longer overloaded.

FFXIV Online is massively popular, so much so that Square Enix suspended sales of the game back in December of 2021 due to a massive influx of players overloading servers following the Endwalker expansion.

New players and sales were accepted again in January 2022, but long queues to log in persisted. In an attempt to combat this, devs introduced a feature that logged players out after being inactive for 30 minutes.

Following Patch 6.11a though, it seems Square Enix doesn’t think the feature’s needed anymore.

Final Fantasy XIV patch removes auto log out

The notes for #FFXIV Patch 6.11a include details on adjustments to PvP actions and several resolved issues. Read the patch notes 📜 https://t.co/mJZVK32BQE pic.twitter.com/e2ETmt6Due — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 24, 2022

According to the 6.11a patch notes, “Players will no longer be logged out automatically after 30 minutes of inactivity.”

Just because the auto logout has been removed though doesn’t mean FFXIV is losing popularity.

Instead, it’s a sign that Square Enix has taken steps to upgrade their servers so massive amounts of players don’t pose the problems they did in 2021.

This is undoubtedly good news for players both new and old, an anyone who’s been interested in starting the game for themselves.

Not only will you be able to buy the game and make an account, but logging in should be less of an odyssey than it was at the beginning of the year.