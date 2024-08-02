Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire 2024 event: Dates, rewards, and more

Final Fantasy XIV has only just released Dawntrail, but we’re getting geared up for the next annual Moonfire Faire. Here’s what you need to know including release dates, rewards, and more.

The Moonfire Faire is returning to Square Enix’s MMORPG once more. Final Fantasy XIV players are going to be delighted to have the event brought back to Eorzea once again, with plenty of new rewards and goodies up for grabs.

As per usual, this annual event should see a jumping puzzle, a small sidequest storyline, and, of course, new things to pick up and celebrate the custom.

Looking to get the know on what’s happening for Final Fantasy XIV’s Moonfire Faire? We’ve got you covered.

Square Enix The Moonfire Faire event should see the return of an infamous jumping puzzle.

The Moonfire Faire will run from Thursday, 8 August 2024 until Monday, 26 August 2024. This gives players just over two weeks to hop into Eorzea, participate in the event, and grab their loot.

It’s worth noting that you will need an active Final Fantasy XIV subscription if you want to participate in the event, however, those on the free trial will be able to hop in and give it a go without needing to pay.

Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire 2024 starting location

You’ll need to pick up the quest ‘Fire Red, Beast Green’ from Mayaru Moyaru located at X: 11.5, Y:13.8 of the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa. From there, you’ll need to complete the various quest steps the Lalafell gives you in order to reap your rewards.

Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire 2024 rewards

The Moonfire Faire 2024 event is offering two rewards this time around. This includes the fantastical Uchiwasshoi emote, perfect for showing off to your Eorzean companions. Warriors of Light looking for new furniture will also be getting the Bouncing Bomb Balloon housing item to throw down in their place of residence.

Square Enix You’ll be able to pick up both of these rewards in the Moonfire Faire event.

It’s not yet known how to get these items, but completing the quests associated with the event will likely reward you with them. We’ll be sure to update this section once more information is available.