Final Fantasy players frustrated as Intergrade DLC breaks for PS Plus members

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Intergrade DLC is now supposed to be downloadable on PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, but an issue seems to be preventing this.

PlayStation Plus underwent big changes in 2022 with the basic subscription model being merged into PS Now to create a new super-duper service with multiple tiers to subscribe to.

The PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers add hundreds of extra games for players to download and play, and this includes major AAA releases such as the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The 2020 hit eventually got new DLC titled ‘Intermission,’ and now PS Plus members on the more expensive tiers can download the whole package, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, only, there seems to be a problem.

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade DLC not working on PS Plus?

According to a huge number of players, if you’ve previously downloaded the Final Fantasy VII Remake digitally to your console, then the complete Intergrade package will be unavailable to you.

In the words of one Reddit user: “I’ve tried to claim it from all devices, checked all SKUs, restored licenses…Nada. For clarity, my region is Singapore, and the game might not be out yet for those in the West. I think they should just add the Yuffie episode in the catalog to fix this. Big issue since most of us claimed FF7 REMAKE from PS Plus last year.”

The user made sure to continue their chase and see what was happening by sending an email to Square Enix’s customer support team.

They duly replied saying: “We appreciate your feedback. We apologize that the product/service you are referring to does not meet your expectations. At this time the Yuffie DLC is not available with the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version from PS Plus. Your feedback will be forwarded to the appropriate party. We do cherish the support and opinion from our customers and look forward to hearing your remarks regarding our upcoming games.”

It was definitely not just this user that was affected though, with many others offering similar sentiments based on their personal experience.

“At the moment our team is working on the issue to claim the item through PS Plus during this month. We kindly ask you to wait and try later on,” one user was told by PSNsupport.

There is an air of frustration for players with one player saying: “Not just the PS plus version, if you bought the base game in the past, you can’t access the Intergrade version in PS plus extra, either. Sony’s game library license system is a mess, hope they can fix this swiftly.”

With a quick follow-up comment adding: “Yep came here to say this, pretty disappointed.”

It definitely seems to be a universal issue affecting tons of players that just want to download the game. But it’s good to know that the issue is already being worked on to allow players to get caught up before Final Fantasy Rebirth.