Final Fantasy 7’s Cloud & Sephiroth’s Magic: The Gathering art revealed

New artwork for the upcoming Final Fantasy x Magic: The Gathering crossover set has been revealed, showing how Cloud Strife and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 will look in the card game.

Magic: The Gathering has had several crossover events in recent years, including with franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Fallout. 2025 is going to see some of the biggest yet, with a dedicated Final Fantasy crossover, and several Marvel Comics sets.

It was revealed during The Game Awards 2024 that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC on January 23, 2025. To celebrate this announcement, the official Magic: The Gathering Twitter/X account posted new artwork of Cloud and Sephiroth’s upcoming appearance in the crossover set.

Article continues after ad

New FF7 Cloud & Sephiroth Magic: The Gathering card art is here

Magali Villeneuve created Cloud and Sephiroth’s Magic: The Gathering artwork. These are likely for their Creature cards, where players can use them to fight on the battlefield.

This isn’t the only piece of Sephiroth artwork created for Magic: The Gathering, as the first crossover trailer showed a piece drawn by Wangjie Li. It’s unclear if these are alt arts of the same card, or whether Sephiroth will appear across multiple cards.

Article continues after ad

It bears mentioning that Li’s Sephiroth is shown performing his Hell’s Gate attack, so this could be used for an Instant or Sorcery card, rather than for his Creature.

Article continues after ad

The question that fans are now asking is how powerful these cards are? Also, would they be the Commanders in Final Fantasy Commander Decks, with Cloud fronting one for heroes and Sephiroth for villains?

Regardless of their in-game strength, the Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy 7 card artwork looks amazing, and is a fitting representation of some of the most iconic characters in the history of gaming. Fans still have a little longer to wait, as the Final Fantasy crossover launches on June 13, 2025.