Is Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis on PC?

Can you play Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis on PC? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about whether the new mobile game is officially playable on PC.

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Core Crisis is the latest mobile game from Square Enix that aims to faithfully retell the most memorable moments from the beloved JRPG. Not only does it feature plenty of iconic characters like Cloud and Sephiroth, but it also features customizable weapons and gear.

So, whether you’re a fan of Final Fantasy 7 or just want something to play until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is released, then the new mobile game aims to keep you busy. However, many prospective players will be wondering whether Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is available on PC.

After all, being able to switch between devices is always going to be a popular choice for those who enjoy gaming on the go, but also wish to enjoy the game on a bigger screen. So, here’s everything we currently know about whether you can play Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis on PC.

Can you play Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis on PC?

Square Enix Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is the latest FF mobile game.

No, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is not available on PC. In fact, Square Enix and Applibot have yet to announce a PC client for the mobile game. Of course, there are unofficial workarounds to play Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis on PC, but this isn’t officially supported by the devs.

While there is currently no news on whether Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will get a PC release date, that doesn’t mean we won’t get one in the future. In fact, many popular gacha mobile games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail have a PC client.

For now, though, you’ll need to have a compatible smartphone/tablet that is capable of running the game or use a workaround to get Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis running on your PC.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article should further announcements be made, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.