Are there any redeemable codes in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis?

Wondering whether there are any Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis codes to redeem? Well, our handy codes page has everything you need to know.

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is the latest mobile game that has both FF7 and gacha game fans excited. Not only does it feature memorable moments from the iconic PlayStation RPG, but it also aims to wow fans with its flashy combat.

As a free to play gacha game, players will need to roll on the current banner in order to unlock new weapons and gear. After all, having access to the game’s most powerful items will enable Cloud and his gang to effortlessly cut through even the toughest of foes.

So, it makes sense that players will be wondering whether they can get access to free items through redeemable codes. Without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about redeemable codes in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis.

Are there any Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis codes?

Square Enix Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis codes have yet to be revealed.

No, there are currently no Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core codes available in the game. However, this doesn’t mean they won’t be added in a future update. After all, other free to play gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail feature redeemable codes that reward players with free items.

This means the developers could add redeemable code functionality in the future. Having access to free rewards like Blue and Red Crystals would certainly be beneficial, especially for those who wish to roll on the current Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banners.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as and when any Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis codes are released in the future. In the meantime, be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for updates.