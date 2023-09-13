Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis banner: What is the current banner & who will be next?

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banners are constantly updated, bringing with them powerful 5-star weapons and gear. So, here are all the current and future Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banners.

The Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis current and future banners allow players to obtain new weapons and gear. As with other gacha games like Genshin Impact, FF7 Ever Crisis banners rotate on a regular basis and can have a significant impact on the game’s meta.

From deadly 5-star weapons like Cloud’s Murasame to Tifa’s Lifeguard Wraps, there are plenty of items to unlock. So, whether you’re aiming to spend your Blue Crystals on landing that game-changing 5-star weapon or simply wish to get a limited-time summer outfit, here’s everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banners.

Contents

What is the current Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banner?

There are currently three Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banners that feature weapons and gear for the game’s characters. We have listed them all below.

Cloud & Barret featured weapon banner

Square Enix

The Cloud & Barret banner features 5-star weapons and gear that aim to give both characters some extra damage when in combat. This banner includes the following weapon rate-ups:

5-Star weapons

Murasame (Sword)

Heavy Hauser (Gun)

5-Star gear

Murasame Battle Garb (Cloud)

Scrap Armor (Barret)

It’s important to note that the current Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crises banner will end on September 14, 2023. This means you won’t have long to unlock Cloud and Barret’s signature items, so be sure to roll on this banner while it’s still available.

Tifa & Red XIII featured weapon banner

Square Enix

The next Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banner includes some game-changing weapons and Gear for Tiifa and Red XIII. These are the following:

5-Star weapons

Lifeguard Wraps

Seaside Collar

5-Star gear

Lifeguard Style

Seaside Aloha

The Tifa and Red XIII featured weapon banner will end on September 28, 2023. So, if you looking to add some lifesaving heals to Tifa’s or want to increase the damage of Red XIII’s attacks, then you may want to pull on this banner before it leaves the store.

Release Celebration banner

Square Enix

To celebrate the release of Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, players can roll on the Release Celebration banner to unlock a guaranteed 5-star weapon. You can only roll on this banner 10 times, which means you’ll need to spend your Crystals on other banners once your pulls have been used.

To coincide with the special launch banner, there is also the First Soldier Character banner, which also only allows players to draw on it 10 times for a guaranteed 5-star weapon. Both the Release Celebration banner and First Soldier Character banner end on October 6, 2023.

Next Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banner

There is currently no news on what the next Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis banner will be. However, we’ll update this article as soon as the developers announce what characters will be receiving weapon and gear rate-ups.

So, there you have it, that all the current Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis banners. Be sure to check out our Final Fantasy page for all the latest news and guides.