Will Final Fantasy 16 have DLC?

Final Fantasy 16 is set to push boundaries with another breathtaking chapter in the epic JRPG series. However, is Square Enix going to add extra content for the game in terms of Final Fantasy 16 DLC?

There are big changes afoot in the world of Final Fantasy with the franchise possibly ditching numbered branding moving forward. In the present though, 2023 represents a huge year for the series, Final Fantasy Rebirth will continue the FF7 Remake trilogy, and we’ll also get the next mainline entry in Final Fantasy 16.

Article continues after ad

The story is an entirely new adventure as it traditionally is with every major FF game. Instead of Cloud or Tidus, we’ll be slipping into the shoes of Clive Rosfield. A lengthy experience is expected to accompany the game, but will it be getting extended content in the form of Final Fantasy 16 DLC? Let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

Square Enix

Is Final Fantasy 16 getting DLC?

Our understanding is that Final Fantasy 16 will not be receiving DLC and the final product will represent the entirety of FF16’s story.

Article continues after ad

We learned during an interview with the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida, via Press Start, that he wanted “a story that was complete, that had a beginning, a middle, and an end.”

He says that he feels the team has “succeeded” in doing this. Yoshida also added that players can learn more about the world’s lore through the main game itself: “In-game we have many, many opportunities to learn about the game world and the lore. And not just through the main scenario, but through side content, whether it be through books, we have a Historian that you can visit, we have things in-game where you can learn more about the lore and learn more about the world.”

Article continues after ad

There’s been nothing from Square Enix to suggest otherwise that there will be any DLC and it would be a reasonable suggestion given the disappointment over Final Fantasy 15.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aside from some side DLC, major, new content for the game was eventually canceled, leaving many fans frustrated and unfulfilled. In any event, if Square Enix does decide to implement DLC, we’ll be sure to update this article.

If you enjoyed this Final Fantasy 16 guide, we have much more for you to read:

Article continues after ad

Is Final Fantasy 16 a PS5 console exclusive? | 9 Best Final Fantasy games to play before FFXVI | Final Fantasy 16: Abilities and skill trees | Final Fantasy 16 editions & pre-order bonuses | Is Final Fantasy 16 open world? | Final Fantasy 16 Arcade Mode explained | Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to Steam Deck? | Does Final Fantasy 16 have a New Game Plus mode? | Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to Xbox or PC?