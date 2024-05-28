Final Fantasy 14 players don’t want this quest type to return in Dawntrail

Final Fantasy 14 has hundreds of quests, but there some from Endwalker that threw in an unwelcome gameplay style and players really don’t want to experience them again in the Dawntrail expansion.

MMOs are a huge time sink, and Final Fantasy 14 is no exception. You have to be ready to give up hundreds of hours of your life to the adventure, which sometimes involves tedious activities.

The only thing worse than a boring quest is a frustrating one. For Final Fantasy 14 players, these can include the missions where you control an NPC, as they involve using abilities that they’re not familiar with, but at least the game lets you reduce the difficulty of these quests after you fail them.

One mission type from Final Fantasy 14’s Endwalker expansion is despised by players, even though it only appeared a few times.

As pointed out in a thread on the FFXIV Reddit, the stealth missions in Endwalker are the ones many players think are the most annoying in the game.

Square Enix

The simple explanation is that Final Fantasy 14’s engine isn’t designed with stealth in mind. By the time you reach Endwalker, you’ve spent over 100 hours fighting battles and gathering resources, and you suddenly have to learn a new gameplay style.

What makes these quests even worse is that failure means running back to the starting point rather than the game just warping you there. You also don’t have the option to tone down the difficulty, so if you’re bad at stealth games, you must follow an Endwalker walkthrough to the letter.

Annoyingly, some of these quests are mandatory for the story, so you can’t skip them. One of them is also tied to an Aether Current, so if you want the ability to fly, you must endure some sneaking around.

With the launch of Final Fantasy 14’s Dawntrail expansion just around the corner, fans are excited to explore a brand new continent and kick off a whole new story. What they don’t want to see return is more mandatory stealth sections, as we had too much of that already in the last expansion.