FFXIV streamer slams devs for “awful” rewards in new Criterion Dungeon Savage

An FFXIV streamer has slammed the new rewards for the Savage difficulty of the Criterion Dungeon Aloalo Island introduced in Patch 6.51.

The newest patch for Final Fantasy XIV just arrived. Patch 6.51 brought a minor amount of content to FFXIV including new Splendorous Tools, a new PvP map, the Fall Guys crossover event, and finally the next Variant Dungeon Aloalo Island.

Alongside the Variant difficulty of Aloalo Island came the more challenging Another Aloalo Island. Another Aloalo Island is the Criterion difficulty of the dungeon, offering a more challenging experience to players who seek it out. The Criterion dungeon also offers more rewards to players who complete it, including an exclusive mount.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finally, there’s the Savage difficulty of the Criterion Dungeon, which was promised to provide an alternative way to gear characters by the developers. Unfortunately, the new rewards have not gone over well with the player base, who have complained that the difficulty is too high for what the dungeon provides.

FFXIV players frustrated at new Savage Criterion rewards

Many players including FFXIV streamer XenosysVex have begun complaining about the rewards granted from the Savage version of Another Aloalo Island. The dungeon grants players an upgrade material that boost the tombstone weapon’s item level from 660 to 665.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Community members have argued that this is not enough of a reward to compensate for the difficulty of the dungeon. Alongside this, players have argued that the dungeon’s requirements are too high for players who have not already fully geared their class.

Article continues after ad

“Right now to get the reward for Criterion Savage, you must farm tomes/get the savage token, and get the Savage upgrade mats. It’s too much to ask. this is a step in the right direction but nowhere near sufficient.” one player commented.

Article continues after ad

With this being the first time the devs have introduced these new rewards, it’s likely this is still a work in progress. However, with Aloalo Island being the last Variant introduced in Endwalker, the developers will have plenty of time to rethink the future of these dungeons.