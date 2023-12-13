FFXIV Starlight Celebration event: Start date, missions, rewards, more

Final Fantasy XIV’s Starlight Celebration is returning for 2023, here’s all the information you need including start date, rewards, and more.

Square Enix’s hit MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV has had a pretty good year so far. With the celebration of its 10th anniversary, as well as the announcement of the next expansion Dawntrail, and new class Viper, players are keen to see what’s coming next. Fortunately to tie players over for the next expansion, the devs have put out a new Christmas event for everyone to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

Looking to get the low down on the new event coming to Final Fantasy XIV?

Article continues after ad

The Starlight Celebration in Final Fantasy XIV will begin on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 12 AM PST. The event will run for about 2 weeks and end on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 6.59 AM PST.

FFXIV Starlight Celebration missions

Not much is known about what the missions for the Starlight Celebration in 2023 will be. However, it’s likely players will engage in a story that will have something to do with a Christmas-themed celebration. It’s unlikely that the quest will require much of players, as the devs want everyone to partake in the festivities.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

FFXIV Starlight Celebration rewards

In terms of rewards, the Starlight Celebration will grant 2 different rewards to players who partake. Firstly you’ll get a Santa-inspired Unorthodox Saint’s Outfit, with a red Santa hat, beard, and all.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix Players will be able to dress up like their favorite jolly figure in FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration.

Secondly, a new house furnishings item will be up for grabs during the event, with an Illuminated Topiary Chocobo that players can throw down onto their lawn to spread Christmas cheer.

FFXIV Starlight Celebration start location

The Starlight Celebration in FFXIV will start in Old Gridania, players can speak to the Bearded Lady at X: 10.2, and Y: 9.4 to begin the questline.