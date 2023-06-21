FFXIV savage static under fire for “No LGBTQ+” recruitment post

A Final Fantasy XIV savage static has caught massive flack from the community after they specifically requested “No LGBT. No gays. No transgenders,” in their recruitment post.

Like most MMORPGs, Final Fantasy XIV attempts to draw players into its world, and really let them see themselves as their character. Players are able to carefully customize their characters, ensuring they can immerse themselves in a world beyond their own. Dedicated players can essentially live out their lives in the game, building houses, getting married, and more.

Article continues after ad

Not all end-game players like to participate in those activities though, with some preferring to take part in the high-level raids for the best possible gear. The savage difficulty raids are some of the hardest fights within Final Fantasy XIV and often require coordination, teamwork, and skill to complete correctly.

As such, most players form teams to tackle these fights, meaning they can work together and develop strategies as a group. These teams are called statics and this is the term used by most of the community for these raid groups.

Article continues after ad

Statics can be formed in many different ways, with one of them being recruitment through third-party applications like Discord. Players write up posts to show what they’re looking for, including their expectations and requirements. One static however has been reprimanded by the community, for excluding players who are LGBTQ+.

FFXIV static receives backlash after homophobic recruitment post

As shown on the FFXIV Struggle Tweets post above, the static was looking to recruit players to complete the raid tier. Listing schedule, their current jobs, and requirements, the community was infuriated by the final requirement.

Article continues after ad

“No LGBT. No gays, transgenders, etc.” the post stated.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Many players were not happy with this requirement, with comments stating that much of the FFXIV community also identifies as LGBTQ+.

“Imagine trying to find a straight phys ranged player? Objectively the queerest class, a bunch of cowboys and then people who sing and dance to motivate others,” one user exclaimed.

Since that time, the post has been modified after the amount of flack received. Now instead of mentioning LGBTQ+ players, the post simply states “No drama queens.”

Article continues after ad

It’s uncertain what happened to this static. But it’s clear that the FFXIV community wants no part in a group that is prejudiced against the LGBTQ+ community.