FFXIV players request new commendation feature to award players even after leaving

Final Fantasy XIV players are requesting the game add a new feature to allow them to commend others even after they’ve left an instance.

Arguably one of the best parts of the big world of Final Fantasy XIV is the players that inhabit it. The game has been praised for having one of the best communities out there, with fans loving the game’s story and characters. This can be compared to other MMOs where certain communities can be less than welcoming.

Article continues after ad

One such way players can show appreciation for their fellow allies is through the commendation system. The commendation system allows players to highlight players they’ve enjoyed playing with, giving them a bonus. These commendations are linked to various rewards players can attain through achievements, making them valuable for the astute collector.

Players can only commend at the end of an activity, however, if a player leaves the activity others will not be able to commend them. This can often lead to players missing out on commendations, which many would like to see fixed.

Article continues after ad

FFXIV players request the ability to commend players who’ve left

Final Fantasy XIV players are requesting a feature that enables them to commend others who have left the instance.

“When doing a dungeon, we can commend a player for good behavior/skill/whatever at the end. However, once they leave the dungeon, you are not allowed to give him that commendation. Yes, there are other players that I can give it to, but if a player has done such a fine job that I want to commend them anyway, it doesn’t feel right commending a random other person, or just not commending at all. IMO, we should be able to commend a player even after they’ve left the dungeon,” a popular post on the community subreddit states.

Article continues after ad

Others have agreed with the sentiment, complaining about how annoying it can be to try and commend someone who leaves quickly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Yes, that is annoying. I get them because they may be hurrying to some other important business and whatnot and don’t want to wait and “fish” for commendations. I don’t understand why can’t it just stay even when they’re gone,” one user commented.

However, some veteran players have pointed out that they may have already finished receiving the rewards for commendations, and would prefer to give it to others instead.

Article continues after ad

“Some people are already maxed out on all the comms they can get rewards for, especially if you play healers it doesn’t take all that long,” another player agreed.

It’s uncertain if this may be a change placed in the future of the game but with 7.0 around the corner, it could be we see it sooner rather than later.