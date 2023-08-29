FFXIV players just unearthed secret easter egg hiding in plain sight for 10 years

Final Fantasy XIV players have unearthed a secret easter egg within the game’s systems that has been hidden in plain sight for 10 years.

Final Fantasy XIV is a pretty huge game. Being an MMO that’s currently celebrating its 10th birthday, the developers have had a full decade to implement various systems into the game that have made it more complex.

One such system has remained relatively the same since its launch, however, and that’s the ability to message other players. The “Tell” feature allows players to send private messages to one another in the game, allowing for personal communication even in public cities like Limsa Lominsa or Ul’Dah.

Despite this chat feature being in the game since launch, many may not have noticed the hidden easter egg in the tell notification. One investigative player did and shared their findings via Twitter.

FFXIV players discover easter egg in chat system

Originally shown by Korean player FF14_Cherry on Twitter, another user by the name of protractions translated the tweet.

“If you slow down the FFXIV in-game Tell notif (sound effect 1), it actually plays the Final Fantasy main theme!” the post reads.

The tweet also shows off a slowed-down version of the Tell notification noise, which clearly has a musical motif that many fans of Final Fantasy should be familiar with.

Veteran Final Fantasy players pointed out that this motif is actually titled “The Prelude”, which serves as a secondary theme for the longstanding franchise.

Players of FFXIV also noted a similar easter egg that involves their Chocobo companion, which plays the Chocobo theme if you quickly string stance changes together.

This is just another example of the intricate audio design that flows throughout FFXIV, which often reprises themes and motifs in almost all aspects of the game.