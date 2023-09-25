FFXIV players distraught after learning KFC collab is exclusive to Japan

FFXIV players were distraught after learning that the new in-game collaboration with fast food chain KFC would only be available on Japanese servers.

Final Fantasy XIV is no stranger when it comes to collaboration. The game has seen many partnerships both benefiting the companies and players alike. Whether it be hosting a new Fall Guys-inspired Leap of Faith map, or sharing pizza with the citizens of Eorzea, FFXIV truly gets the best of both worlds when they do collide.

Article continues after ad

A recent teaser trailer depicting Colonel Sanders had the entire FFXIV community hyped up and ready to go. The iconic white suit and hair had players theorizing what could possibly be in store for the brand-new KFC collaboration.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the recent Live Letter held at the Tokyo Game Show, we’ve learned that the new collaboration will be a Japanese server exclusive, leaving many non-Japanese players disappointed.

FFXIV players from all over the world have expressed their sadness in not being invited to join in on the exclusive promotion. The deal would grant players the amazing Eat Chicken emote, in which their character would well, eat chicken. Unfortunately, this emote will be specific to Japan, leaving the rest of the world without it.

Article continues after ad

“Not available in Kentucky,” one player joked.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Another user was saddened after they had missed both the Butterfingers and Pizza collaborations before it.

Article continues after ad

“Never did get the Butterfinger mount or the Eat Pizza emote in EU… sob,” they cried.

An Australian user wasn’t too deterred, however, as they had gotten accustomed to being forgotten when it came to these sorts of collabs.

With no plans to bring the Eat Chicken emote over to other servers, players outside of Japan might just have to wait until Square Enix graces our Warrior of Light with some juicy fried chicken.