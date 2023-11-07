FFXIV players disappointed after Fall Guys event soured by cheaters

The Final Fantasy XIV Fall Guys crossover event has disappointed much the community after players were found cheating in the limited-time mode.

The FFXIV x Fall Guys event is finally here, bringing a bunch of new content for players of both games to enjoy. In Final Fantasy XIV, this came in the form of a new limited-time game mode, new cosmetics, housing items, and more.

The limited-time game mode perfectly replicates Fall Guys in FFXIV. Players spend rounds progressing through stages of obstacles with players being eliminated for failing to qualify. Progress to the final round and face off against each other to climb the mountain and reach the crown to win.

This game mode is for the most part entirely for fun. All rewards from the event can be earned despite never winning the mode. The game can be a bit janky at times due to the netcode, but it’s all part of the fun. However, players have discovered that certain users have been running cheats to help them better dodge the obstacles, ruining the fun for everyone.

FFXIV players disappointed after cheaters sour Fall Guys game mode

Players have discovered footage of cheaters using hacks to display the size of the dodgeable AOEs. On top of that, the hack automatically chooses the best path for you, and will automatically take the path, essentially guaranteeing a free victory for the hacker.

Not only is this in bad taste for the event, but certain players who are chasing the 100-win achievement are constantly doubting whether or not others are playing fair.

“Basically a slap in the face for everyone trying to earn these wins. I have played like 40 games ish and got a single win from that. And I am happy with it so far,” a player commented.

“The content is really fun to do in the current content lul so I hate that there even has to be doubt in the back of my mind when running it,” one user reported.

With these cheats readily available, it’s unlikely the developers can do much to stop these cheats from being spread around the community, meaning FFXIV players will just have to be cautious whilst being a Fall Guy.