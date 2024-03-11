FFXIV players clear ‘impossible’ Golden God UCOB challenge and no one can believe it

Final Fantasy XIV players have cleared a previously impossible challenge in the Unending Coil of Bahamut Ultimate by defeating the enraged final boss.

Final Fantasy XIV is a game that lets everyone play. The MMORPG offers a riveting story that spans multiple expansions. Alongside this, players can partake in lifestyle activities like housing, the Golden Saucer, and the Island Sanctuary, making it a perfect MMO for the more casual player.

On the other hand, high-end players also have their fair share of content in the form of Savage and Ultimate raids. The latter provides the highest form of challenge, requiring perfect levels of coordination and play with your 8-man team.

Particularly in the older ultimates, many Final Fantasy XIV raiders attempt challenges to really test the limit of their skill. Now a team has been successful in completing a previously impossible challenge in the Unending Coil of Bahamut.

A team of raiders cleared the Unending Coil of Bahamut (UCoB) while Golden Bahamut was enraged.

In normal clears of UCoB, players must bring Bahamut below a certain health threshold during the third phase, this prevents Bahamut from receiving a 5x damage up buff when he reaches his final phase. Generally speaking, this would result in an immediate wipe of the party.

However, with the lineup of 5 tanks, 2 shield healers, and a Summoner, the group was able to mitigate whilst dealing enough damage to take the final boss down.

This was previously thought impossible, as most team compositions wouldn’t have the damage required.

The achievement has caused some questioning around the community, as while most were impressed, some believed it may call for some of the older ultimates to be updated.

“This is an amazing achievement, and I hope everyone involved is incredibly proud of themselves! But, I’m not too sure if I would agree with this being an indicator that the old ultimates should be updated.”

After all, the game has experienced a significant amount of power creep since its release.