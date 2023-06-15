FFXIV players are awfully suspicious of new “wholesome” pajama mask

FFXIV players have discovered a cute new pajama mask in Patch 6.4, which most will definitely only use for “wholesome” purposes.

Final Fantasy XIV is a game where you can practically live your second life. Embodying your Warrior of Light as they take on treacherous foes to save the star from all evils. Of course, there’s more than just the story within the huge MMO. You’ve got the ability to craft, buy houses, join free companies, and even race Chocobos at the Golden Saucer. And for the more hardcore, challenging boss battles in the form of extreme, savage, and ultimate raids await those most daring.

Article continues after ad

However, there is one type of Final Fantasy player that may forgo all of this, to enjoy the nightlife and clubbing experience. Many free company houses in Final Fantasy XIV are turned into nightclubs, where players can attend, socialize with others, and just generally chill out.

There is a slightly also a slightly darker aspect to these nightclubs, with players utilizing private rooms to have more intimate interactions. These sorts of players would almost definitely find a usage for the new “Pajama Eye Mask” glamour item, to better help them sleep after a big night out.

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy XIV content creator AvyCatte shared the same thought, inquiring what wonderful usage the new item would see.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“What a cool new item. I wonder what the ffxiv player base will use it for.” the post reads.

Of course, the incredibly positive and wholesome community of Final Fantasy XIV contemplated alongside her.

“Only wholesome things,” a user agreed.

The Plain Pajama Eye Mask is currently craftable in-game, and will surely see a good amount of usage by the more creative side of the FFXIV community.