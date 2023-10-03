FFXIV player makes history after a decade of grinding for all 2,500+ achievements

A Japanese Final Fantasy XIV player has become the first ever to complete the game’s 2,751 achievements after 10 years of playing.

For most, playing games is generally a form of leisure and entertainment. This normally means enjoying the story and world a game has created and not much more. However, there is a select section of gamers that go far beyond just the main story, wanting to complete everything the game has to offer.

Completing everything is no easy task, with many achievements taking hours or even months to attain. This is even worse in MMORPGs, which are designed to whisk players away into another world entirely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That didn’t stop one FFXIV player though, with their 10-year quest finally reaching its conclusion. After playing the MMO for an entire decade, they were able to collect all 2,751 achievements.

FFXIV player completes all 2,751 achievements

A player on the Japanese Garuda server has successfully attained all 2,751 achievements. Not only is the sheer amount of achievements the most of any player, but many of them like the Pal-less Palace III require players to solo some of the game’s hardest content.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Alongside this, the player would’ve needed to complete every single ultimate and savage fight available in the game. Ultimate fights take at least 20 minutes of perfect gameplay, and many more hours to slowly progress through and learn.

Article continues after ad

Not only does one have to be skilled with a weapon to achieve this monumental task, but players will have to pick up achievements in fishing, Mahjong, and other areas, completing everything the 10-year-old MMO has to offer.

Article continues after ad

With the oncoming release of FFXIV’s 7.0 expansion Dawntrail, there’s no doubt Square Enix will continue to introduce more achievements for players to hunt for, but until that point, there’s at least one player who can safely say they’ve completed the game.