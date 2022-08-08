FFXIV Patch 6.2 Buried Memory gets the Live Letter treatment

Square-Enix will be releasing a new Letter from the Producer to address the details of the FFXIV Buried Memory update. Here’s everything you need to know.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Buried Memory update will be arriving in late August 2022. The patch is now live, but we’ll need to wait until the official content release date to take advantage of the changes – many of which are still unknown. However, the upcoming Letter from the Producer will likely fill us in on the details and how it will change the game.

The patch notes have already been released, but Buried Memory will likely include much more than gameplay tweaks and bug fixes. Especially if the ending to FFXIV Endwalker is to mean anything. Here’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Buried Memory update.

Contents

Square-Enix The Knight in Black takes his throne – has Golbez arrived in FFXIV Buried Memory?

You can tune into the Letter from the Producer for FFXIV Buried Memory on Friday, 12 August 2022 at 11:00 GMT and 21:00 EST.

How to watch

You can watch the latest update for the long-running MMO on Square-Enix’s YouTube and Twitch pages.

Japanese viewers can also watch on the company’s Niconico channel.

What to expect

Long-time Final Fantasy fans will be excited to see where the Black Knight storyline will lead, however, there’s no guarantee that Buried Memory will address this.

Instead, we may get a brand new story that not only connects to the wider FFXIV story but follows on from Endwalker.

The devs are teasing more story content (see below tweet) but we’ll need to wait until the Letter from the Producer to learn more.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Buried Memory Letter from the Producer.

