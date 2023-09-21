FFXIV introduces new table-top role-playing game for 10th Anniversary
Final Fantasy XIV has announced a brand new table-top role-playing game for the 10th Anniversary of A Realm Reborn.
Final Fantasy XIV has come a very long way since its messy beginnings. Originally being panned as one of the worst launches of the modern era, the game world was literally nuked so that the universe could be reborn once more. Aptly titled A Realm Reborn, the expansion signified the start of a new journey for the MMORPG.
Now fast forward 10 years to the present and the game has grown into something players from all over the world treasure. We’ve concluded the first story arc that started all the way back in A Realm Reborn with Endwalker.
To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of A Realm Reborn, the FFXIV team has put together a bunch of events in and out of the game, and now, the team has just announced a TTRPG for FFXIV.
FFXIV introduces TTRPG game in celebration of 10th Anniversary
A TTRPG or tabletop role-playing game involves a group of players who create and act as their own characters in an ever-changing story. Many would be familiar with the popular TTRPG Dungeons and Dragons.
According to the FFXIV website, this TTRPG will be the first of its genre for the Final Fantasy series.
“Newcomers will be well-equipped with this starter set, which includes scenarios supervised by the FFXIV Development team and original dice, all carefully crafted to provide an engaging experience for fans of FFXIV and tabletop RPGs.” the description reads.
The teaser website also lists a starter set which will include several components to help players get started, these include:
- A Player Book
- A Gamemaster Book
- Premade Character Sheets
- A Rules Summary and Strategy Guide
- Dice
- An Encounter Map
- Character Tokens
- Ability Markers
Unfortunately, there isn’t a set date for release as of just yet, so players will have to wait a bit longer before they can experience Eorzea on their own tables.