FFXIV Heavensturn 2022: Lunar New Year quest & rewards

FFXIV Heavensturn 2022 is finally upon us, so here’s everything you need to know about the Lunar New Year event; from the starting quest location to the rewards on offer.

In the wake of the ever-popular Starlight Celebration event for 2021, Final Fantasy XIV fans will be able to sink their teeth into yet another fun-filled mini adventure: FFXIV Heavensturn 2022.

Inspired by the Lunar New Year calendar, this iteration of the event gifts players some free tiger-themed loot to celebrate the season with. From headgear to homewear, you’ll be able to deck your Warrior of Light out in some awesome items.

Excited for FFXIV Heavensturn 2022? Here’s everything you’ll need to start your adventure, including the location of the base quest, and what rewards are up for grabs.

FFXIV Heavensturn 2022 start & end dates

FFXIV’s Heavensturn 2022 event began on January 5, 2022, at 12AM PST / 3AM EST / 8AM GMT / 9AM CEST, and will conclude on January 19, 2022, at 6:59AM PST / 9:59AM EST / 2:59PM GMT / 3:59PM CEST.

The event was postponed slightly due to Endwalker‘s release being delayed, but decorations have been up in-game since December 31, 2021.

FFXIV Heavensturn quest

This year’s quest is entitled “Eye of the Tiger, Thrill of Adventure,” and appears to feature around a certain NPC’s undying love for all things furry and feline.

In order to take part, you need to be Level 15, and must complete the quest within the timeframe stated above. From here:

Travel to Limsa Lominsa‘s main Aetheryte Take the Aethernet to the Aftcastle Speak to Tora Bugyo in the central circle (see below) Accept the “Tangle with a Tora” quest.

FFXIV Heavensturn 2022 rewards

Upon helping out your friendly neighborhood feline fanatic, you’ll be gifted with three different rewards – just remember to activate them once they’re in your inventory!

Golden Tora Kabuto Armor (Helmet) : A gold tiger-themed traditional helmet offering 8 Defense and 14 Magic Defense.

: A gold tiger-themed traditional helmet offering 8 Defense and 14 Magic Defense. Silver Tora Kabuto Armor (Helmet) : A silver tiger-themed traditional helmet offering 8 Defense and 14 Magic Defense.

: A silver tiger-themed traditional helmet offering 8 Defense and 14 Magic Defense. The White Tiger: An Eastern inspired tapestry of a prowling white tiger that can be used to decorate your home.

So that’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Heavensturn 2022 event! Looking to become the greatest Warrior of Light Eorzea has ever seen? Be sure to check out our dedicated guides:

